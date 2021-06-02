Lillard registered 55 points (17-24 FG, 12-17 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, three blocks and a steal across 52 minutes in Tuesday's double-overtime loss against the Nuggets.

Lillard recorded a new personal playoff-high scoring output with a lay-up at the beginning of the second overtime, and he also set an NBA playoff record with 12 threes made. The star point guard lacked support in this game, as no other Portland player reached the 20-point plateau, but he continues to prove he can carry the team offensively when it matters the most. Lillard is averaging 35.6 points per game in the current series and has scored at least 34 points in four of the five games thus far.