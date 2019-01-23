Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Sets new season high in steals
Lillard accrued 34 points (12-24 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and five steal across 40 minutes Tuesday in the Trail Blazers' 123-114 loss to the Thunder.
The theft total is probably the most notable takeaway from Lillard's stat line, as the five steals are a new season high and matched his output in the category from the previous six contests combined. While the defensive production was a nice bonus for fantasy managers and those who used him in DFS, it's Lillard's scoring, assists and triples that remain the primary drivers of his value. He's excelled in all three areas of late, popping for at least 20 points in seven straight games while averaging 6.7 dimes and 2.4 three-pointers.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Nears triple-double in Monday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 33 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Deemed as questionable Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 35 points in Monday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 26 in loss•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.