Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Sets new season high in steals

Lillard accrued 34 points (12-24 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and five steal across 40 minutes Tuesday in the Trail Blazers' 123-114 loss to the Thunder.

The theft total is probably the most notable takeaway from Lillard's stat line, as the five steals are a new season high and matched his output in the category from the previous six contests combined. While the defensive production was a nice bonus for fantasy managers and those who used him in DFS, it's Lillard's scoring, assists and triples that remain the primary drivers of his value. He's excelled in all three areas of late, popping for at least 20 points in seven straight games while averaging 6.7 dimes and 2.4 three-pointers.