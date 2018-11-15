Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Shakes off injury to deliver big line

Lillard (knee) tallied 31 points (8-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds and one block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 126-117 loss to the Lakers.

The poor efficiency from the field and downtown notwithstanding, Lillard turned in a stellar all-around performance despite nursing a minor right ankle injury coming into the night. The fact that coach Terry Stotts was comfortable handing Lillard his normal minutes load suggests there shouldn't be much concern about the point guard's health outlook heading into Friday's game in Minnesota. The big outing ended a relative down period for Lillard, who had averaged 18.8 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game over the Trail Blazers' prior four contests.