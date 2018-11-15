Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Shakes off injury to deliver big line
Lillard (knee) tallied 31 points (8-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds and one block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 126-117 loss to the Lakers.
The poor efficiency from the field and downtown notwithstanding, Lillard turned in a stellar all-around performance despite nursing a minor right ankle injury coming into the night. The fact that coach Terry Stotts was comfortable handing Lillard his normal minutes load suggests there shouldn't be much concern about the point guard's health outlook heading into Friday's game in Minnesota. The big outing ended a relative down period for Lillard, who had averaged 18.8 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game over the Trail Blazers' prior four contests.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Set to play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Hopeful to play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Shines as facilitator in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Records team-high 25 points Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Struggles with shot in Tuesday's win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...