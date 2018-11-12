Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Shines as facilitator in win

Lillard generated 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 assists and five rebounds across 35 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 100-94 win over the Celtics on Sunday.

Lillard's assist total represented a season high, and he also managed to bump up his shooting percentage for the second straight game after a pair of contests with sub-40.0 percent tallies. The 28-year-old has also drained multiple threes in five of his first six November tilts and continues to boast career bests in shooting percentage (46.5), free-throw percentage (94.0) and rebounds (5.0) through his first 13 games.