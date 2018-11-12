Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Shines as facilitator in win
Lillard generated 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 assists and five rebounds across 35 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 100-94 win over the Celtics on Sunday.
Lillard's assist total represented a season high, and he also managed to bump up his shooting percentage for the second straight game after a pair of contests with sub-40.0 percent tallies. The 28-year-old has also drained multiple threes in five of his first six November tilts and continues to boast career bests in shooting percentage (46.5), free-throw percentage (94.0) and rebounds (5.0) through his first 13 games.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Records team-high 25 points Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Struggles with shot in Tuesday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Subdued performance Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 30 in loss to Lakers•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Pours in team-high 26 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 22 points on 10 field-goal attempts•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country