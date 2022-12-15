Lillard provided 37 points (14-23 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 victory over the Spurs.

Lillard has been on an absolute tear of late and has surpassed the 35-point mark in each of his last three contests. These explosive runs are a trademark of the star point guard, and while he's eventually going to cool off, Lillard should remain an elite fantasy asset, especially if he continues to play at his level. He's making 54.5 percent of his shots and 50 percent of his three-point attempts during that three-game span.