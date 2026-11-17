Lillard chipped in nine points (2-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block over 24 minutes during Monday's 106-98 loss to the Timberwolves.

Lillard struggled mightily in the front end of this back-to-back set against Minnesota, finishing with a season-low-tying nine points. On a more positive note, the veteran guard still tied for the team lead in assists while committing zero turnovers. He's shot just 35.7 percent from the field in his last five games, during which he's averaged 18.6 points, 4.6 assists, 3.2 triples and 2.0 rebounds across 26.6 minutes per showing.