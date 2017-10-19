Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Shows out in Wednesday's opener
Lillard recorded 27 points (10-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, five rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 124-76 blowout win over the Suns.
Lillard was dominant all-around Wednesday. Not only did he score an efficient 27 points, he managed to collect five assists without committing a turnover. He's hardly known for his defense, posting a combined 1.2 steals and blocks last season, but managed to total a combined four steals and blocks as well. Without question, Lillard continues to be one of the best backcourt players in seemingly every fantasy format.
