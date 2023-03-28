Lillard (calf) has been shut down for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Lillard has missed three straight contests, and as previously suggested by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Trail Blazers will shut down the star point guard after falling five games back of the final play-in spot. Anfernee Simons (foot) and Jerami Grant (quadriceps) also remain sidelined and could be shut down too, so Shaedon Sharpe, Keon Johnson, Nassir Little and Cam Reddish (back) could be in store for major usage during the final weeks of the regular season.