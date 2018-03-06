Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Single handedly earns victory

Lillard poured in 39 points (12-25 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 9-12 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 38 minutes during Monday's 108-103 victory over the Lakers.

Lillard was a one-man wrecking crew Monday, helping the Trail Blazers to a stressful come from behind victory over a dogged Los Angeles Lakers team. Lillard accumulated 19 of his 39 points in the final term, at one stage dialing in for four consecutive three-pointers to rip back the lead. He was in the zone, as he drained bombs from well beyond the arc, despite the efforts of the Lakers defenders. Lillard has been simply amazing this season and is currently the 10th ranked player in standard leagues for the season. Even more impressive has been his play over the last month where he is the sixth-ranked player. The Blazers are going to be pushing every game as they attempt to lock up home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, ensuring Lillard avoids any potential rest days.