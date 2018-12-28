Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Sinks game-winner in OT
Lillard dropped 21 points (7-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal across 41 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 110-109 overtime win over the Warriors on Thursday.
Lillard turned in a less-than stellar showing from the field, but he drained the biggest basket of the game. The multi-time All-Star sank what would turn out to be the game-winning three-pointer with 6.3 seconds remaining in overtime to also reach the 20-point mark for the sixth time in the last seven games. It's been an especially prolific month from distance for Lillard, who's drained multiple threes in all but one game and entered Thursday's contest with a 47.0 percent success rate from behind the arc during December. Naturally, the 28-year-old's already robust fantasy stock will inch even higher if he can keep up the shooting efficiency he's recently flashed.
