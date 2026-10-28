Lillard registered 21 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-11 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 136-129 win over the Lakers.

Lillard came through when it mattered, hitting the clinching three with 43 seconds left on his way to 21 points. The 36-year-old has made a habit of big nights against the Lakers during his illustrious career, though he uncharacteristically missed four free throws. Portland is off to the franchise's second 3-0 start in the last 15 years, and Lillard's late-game shotmaking has been a big reason why.