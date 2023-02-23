Lillard is out for Thursday's game versus the Kings due to rest.

Lillard will miss his first game since Dec. 3 on Thursday. His late addition to the injury report is somewhat peculiar as this is Portland's first game back from the All-Star break, and the team doesn't play against until Sunday. The star guard's absence could be due to the Trail Blazers' flight to Sacramento being delayed significantly because of weather issues, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports. Regardless, Lillard should be good to go against Houston on Sunday.