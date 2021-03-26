Lillard (rest) won't play Friday at Orlando, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

The 30-year-old has recently been battling a sore knee and some other minor injuries, so he'll receive the day off in the second half of the back-to-back set Friday. Trade acquisition Norman Powell is questionable to play and would help offset Lillard's absence if able to make his team debut Friday.

