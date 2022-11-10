Lillard will be rested for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

The Blazers appear to be playing it safe with the star guard, who tweaked his calf Oct. 26 and ended up missing four games. He made his return against Miami on Monday and also played 36 minutes in Wednesday night's win over the Hornets. Chances are, Lillard will be cleared to play in most back-to-backs going forward, but the Blazers won't take any chances, given that he's only a handful of days removed from the injury. Expect Shaedon Sharpe (finger) to be the primary beneficiary in Lillard's absence Thursday.