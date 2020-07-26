Lillard will not play in Sunday's scrimmage against the Raptors due to a foot injury, The Oregonian reports.

Little is known about the injury, but Lillard underwent an X-ray over the weekend, and the results were negative. Coach Terry Stotts revealed that Lillard is dealing with inflammation on the bottom of his foot, so the guard should be considered day-to-day as the first of Portland's eight seeding games approaches. Gary Trent Jr. will enter the starting lineup in Lillard's place for Sunday's scrimmage.