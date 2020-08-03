Lillard scored 30 points (8-20 FG, 5-14 3PT, 9-9 FT) and added two rebounds, 16 assists and a block in Sunday's 128-124 loss to the Celtics.

Lillard co-led the team in scoring, but more impressive was his passing effort as he had more assists than the rest of his squad combined. The sore foot that caused him to miss scrimmages leading up to the restart appears to be a thing of the past. The 30-year-old will look to power Portland to a rebound victory Tuesday against the Rockets.