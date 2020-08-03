Lillard scored 30 points (8-20 FG, 5-14 3PT, 9-9 FT) and added two rebounds, 16 assists and a block in Sunday's 128-124 loss to the Celtics.
Lillard co-led the team in scoring, but more impressive was his passing effort as he had more assists than the rest of his squad combined. The sore foot that caused him to miss scrimmages leading up to the restart appears to be a thing of the past. The 30-year-old will look to power Portland to a rebound victory Tuesday against the Rockets.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Totals 29 points, nine dimes•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Officially playing in opener•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Expected to play in opener•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Status uncertain for scrimmage•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Sitting out with foot injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Passive in opening scrimmage•