Lillard posted 20 points (7-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and one steal over 30 minutes in Friday's 129-110 win over the Cavaliers.

Lillard had one of his lower scoring totals of the season Friday, but he was slightly more efficient from the floor in the win over Cleveland. He failed to convert on any of his six attempts from beyond the arc, but he was one of the top performers against the Cavaliers and led the team in assists. Over his last five appearances, Lillard is averaging 29.4 points and 7.0 assists over 35.4 minutes per game.