Lillard notched 32 points (12-22 FG, 8-13 3Pt), nine assists, seven rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes in Friday's win over the Nets.

Lillard carried the Blazers offensively and ended just one assist and three boards shy of putting up a triple-double while also draining eight threes -- tying his season-high mark in that category. Lillard is averaging 25.0 points, 5.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest across six appearances since returning from a three-game absence in April.