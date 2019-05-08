Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Sole bright spot on starting five

Lillard contributed 22 points (9-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 124-98 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series Tuesday.

Lillard was about the only member of the Blazers' starting five that showed up with a purpose Tuesday, as he eclipsed the 20-point mark for the fourth time in the series. The All-Star guard's struggles from distance continued, however, as he's now shooting just 24.1 percent from behind the arc over the five games against the Nuggets. He'll look to spearhead a desperation Game 6 win in Portland on Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...