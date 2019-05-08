Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Sole bright spot on starting five

Lillard contributed 22 points (9-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 124-98 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series Tuesday.

Lillard was about the only member of the Blazers' starting five that showed up with a purpose Tuesday, as he eclipsed the 20-point mark for the fourth time in the series. The All-Star guard's struggles from distance continued, however, as he's now shooting just 24.1 percent from behind the arc over the five games against the Nuggets. He'll look to spearhead a desperation Game 6 win in Portland on Thursday.