Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Spearheads close win

Lillard posted 28 points (9-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists and six rebounds across 37 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 117-112 win over the Pistons on Saturday.

Lillard unsurprisingly put the team on his shoulders in C.J. McCollum's third straight absence due to a knee strain. The All-Star guard's scoring total easily paced the team on the night as he extended his streak of 50.0 percent shooting to a third game. Lillard is enjoying his most prolific full month of the season, eclipsing the 30-mark on four occasions, including one 51-point tally, and posting between 20 and 28 points in all but one other March contest.