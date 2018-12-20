Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Spearheads low-scoring win
Lillard supplied 24 points (9-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 33 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 99-92 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
Lillard comfortably paced the Trail Blazers in scoring on the night, and he poured in 15 of his points in a pivotal third quarter. The star point guard continued his torrid streak from three-point range as well, one that's seen him drain 14 of his last 18 shots from behind the arc over his last three games. The seven-year veteran is now shooting 47.7 percent overall in nine December contests, including an eye-popping 49.2 percent from distance. That pinpoint accuracy has led to a scoring average of 28.7 points over that span, boosting his already robust fantasy value across all formats.
