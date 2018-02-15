Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Spearheads spectacular win with 44 points
Lillard exploded for 44 points (14-25 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 12-12 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 123-117 win over the Warriors.
The All-Star was instrumental in Portland snapping a seven-game losing streak to the defending NBA champs and heading into the break with a significant victory in their pocket. With his team-high scoring total, Lillard also became the first player in the NBA this season to score at least 39 points in three consecutive contests. The 27-year-old has averaged a whopping 25.3 shot attempts over that stretch while also making double-digit visits to the charity stripe in each game. That level of usage has actually been par for the course for Lillard through the entirety of February, as he'll head into the All-Star break with averages of 32.0 points (on 21.7 shot attempts, including 9.1 from distance), 6.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 steal across 37.3 minutes in seven contests.
