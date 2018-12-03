Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Spectacular double-double in defeat
Lillard turned in 37 points (12-28 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds and two steals across 41 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 131-118 loss to the Spurs on Sunday.
The Trail Blazers ultimately went down in defeat in a hard-fought affair, but the blame certainly can't be placed at Lillard's feet. The star point guard was in excellent form overall, pacing his squad in scoring and assists while generating his first double-double since Nov. 14. The seven-year veteran also padded his final line with his first perfect showing from the free-throw line since Nov. 11, and he's now scored 30 or more points in three of his last four games.
