Lillard (calf) amassed 21 points (7-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 116-100 victory over the Pacers.

Back in action after a seven-game absence due to a right calf strain, Lillard didn't face any minutes restrictions and was able to deliver a solid stat line while marking off each of the main statistical categories. Aside from the Nov. 19 game against the Jazz in which he exited early due to injury, Lillard has now scored at least 20 points in all but one of his other 11 appearances on the season. He has yet to reach the efficiency levels of his peak seasons, however, as he's shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from beyond the arc.