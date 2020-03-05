Play

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Starting Wednesday

Lillard will join the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

As anticipated, Lillard will be back with the first unit in his return from a six-game absence. On the year, the star point guard's averaging 29.5 points, 7.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 3.9 threes in 37.0 minutes per game.

