The Trail Blazers haven't yet determined if Lillard (foot) will play in Tuesday's scrimmage against the Thunder, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Lillard has been battling discomfort in his left foot, which kept him out of the team's last scrimmage against the Raptors on Sunday. However, he was able to go through Monday's light practice session, which is certainly an encouraging sign as Saturday's first seeding game (versus Memphis) approaches.