Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Stays hot in Game 1 loss
Lillard finished with 39 points (12-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 11-13 FT), six assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 43 minutes during Monday's 121-113 loss to Denver.
Lillard led all scorers with 39 points Monday, picking up where he left off after their first-round victory over the Thunder. Despite his 39 points, the Trail Blazers fell short in Game 1, losing the game by eight points. Lillard was defended well on the perimeter in this one but was able to find his way to the basket with regularity, often ending with a layup or free-throws. Unfortunately, Lillard received little support outside of Enes Kanter, a trend that is going to have to change if the Trail Blazers are to push through to the Conference Finals.
