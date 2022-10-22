Lillard amassed 41 points (12-25 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 12-12 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 43 minutes during Friday's 113-111 overtime win over the Suns.

The Trail Blazers look fantastic after two games, and Lillard was in mid-season form in the narrow upset over the Suns. Lillard doubled his total from the first game, a win against the Kings, and left more ball distribution to other players while he flexed his offensive muscle. Lillard made 25 shot attempts, with 12 of them coming from beyond the arc.