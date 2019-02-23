Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Strong line in win

Lillard provided 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes Saturday against the 76ers.

Lillard provided a healthy line despite playing just 29 minutes as Portland was well ahead of the 76ers after the third quarter. The seventh-year points guard continues to cement himself as one of the top point guards in all of fantasy as he's scoring 26.1 points and adding 6.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 25.3 minutes per game on the season.