Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Strong numbers in loss

Lillard turned in 32 points (10-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 120-108 loss to the Thunder on Friday in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Lillard's final line was certainly impressive, but he amassed 25 of his 32 points in the third quarter. That meant he came up particularly small in the fourth, when he netted just three points as the Blazers looked to close in. Irrespective of the imbalance, Lillard is still enjoy an excellent series overall, as he's scored no fewer than 29 points in any of the first three games. He also has back-to-back 47.6 percent shooting efforts, and he'll look to set the bar even higher in Game 4 on Sunday.