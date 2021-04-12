Lillard posted 12 points (3-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, a rebound, a steal and a block across 37 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Heat.

Lillard struggled from the field once again and he's now posted 16 or fewer points in three of his last five games, which is certainly below his usual scoring contributions. He's averaging just 17.8 points per game while shooting 35 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from three-point range in that span.