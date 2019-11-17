Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Struggles from field
Lillard had 22 points (4-19 FG, 1-9 3PT, 13-13 FT), six assists, six rebounds and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 121-116 win at San Antonio.
Lillard registered more than half of his points from the charity stripe in this one, as he needed 19 shots to complete his 22-point outing. The star point guard has struggled from the field of late, though, making just 34.4 percent of his field goal attempts since he scored 60 points against the Nets in Nov. 8. He will try to bounce back Monday on the road against the Rockets.
