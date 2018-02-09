Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Struggles from the field in victory
Lillard had 18 points (6-22 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes during Thursday's 109-103 victory over Charlotte.
Lillard had some issues from the field Thursday but was able to help his team grind out the overtime victory. He was outplayed by fellow all-star Kemba Walker, but Lillard would surely just be happy to get the win. Owners have nothing to worry about and he gets a favorable matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.
