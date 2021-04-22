Lillard (hamstring) totaled 22 points (9-23 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 106-105 loss to the Nuggets.

In his return from a three-game absence, Lillard led Portland in scoring, albeit while displaying some rust. Still, the fact that he played 37 minutes is a hopeful sign that the Trail Blazers don't believe his hamstring issue will nag him at all moving forward. The Trail Blazers will host the Grizzlies on Friday, and barring any news to the contrary, Lillard should be good to go in what could be a favorable matchup.