Lillard totaled 22 points (9-23 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 106-105 loss to the Nuggets.

Lillard returned after missing three consecutive games, leading the team with 22 points. There was some obvious rust but the fact he played 37 minutes hopefully indicates his recent hamstring concern is a thing of the past. The Trail Blazers will host the Grizzlies on Friday and barring any news to the contrary, Lillard should be good to go in what could be a favorable matchup.