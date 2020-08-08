Lillard recorded 22 points (10-23 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 122-117 loss to the Clippers.

Lillard had a tough time knocking shots down Saturday, though still launched up enough to rack up 22 points. His passing wasn't great, either, as he had three turnovers to five assists. He'll look to bounce back Sunday against the 76ers as the Blazers continue to fight for the postseason in the highly-competitive race for eighth in the Western Conference.