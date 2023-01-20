Lillard produced 25 points (6-21 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and two steals across 40 minutes during Thursday's 105-95 loss to the 76ers.

Lillard endured a miserable first half, knocking down just one of 10 attempts from the field. However, he was able to recover and shoot better after intermission to finish with a team-leading 25 points. While his 6-for-21 overall shooting mark won't bring joy to his fantasy managers, the star point guard did manage to prop up free-throw percentages with a perfect 10-for-10 night from the line while adding a pair of steals and blocks. Lillard also contributed 11 dimes to record his eighth double-double of the campaign.