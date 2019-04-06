Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Struggles with shot in loss

Lillard totaled 14 points (3-14 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight assists and four rebounds across 39 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 119-110 loss to the Nuggets on Friday.

Lillard's shooting struggles continued Friday, leading to his second game of fewer than 20 points in the last three. The 28-year-old has continued to offer solid work as a facilitator, but he's now shot 35.3 percent or worse in five of the last seven contests. Naturally, Lillard's talent should allow him to break out of the doldrums over the final three games ahead of the postseason.