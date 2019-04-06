Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Struggles with shot in loss
Lillard totaled 14 points (3-14 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight assists and four rebounds across 39 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 119-110 loss to the Nuggets on Friday.
Lillard's shooting struggles continued Friday, leading to his second game of fewer than 20 points in the last three. The 28-year-old has continued to offer solid work as a facilitator, but he's now shot 35.3 percent or worse in five of the last seven contests. Naturally, Lillard's talent should allow him to break out of the doldrums over the final three games ahead of the postseason.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Logs another double-double in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Double-doubles in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 36 points in Friday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Another double-double Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Spearheads close win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Another double-double in win•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...