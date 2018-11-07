Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Struggles with shot in Tuesday's win
Lillard managed 13 points (5-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one block across 36 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 118-103 win over the Bucks on Tuesday.
Lillard was far from sharp, but backcourt mate C.J. McCollum's stellar 40-point performance more than helped make up for it. The All-Star point guard clunkers are usually few and far between, although he's opened November in a bit of a shooting slump. Factoring in Tuesday's 33.3 percent success rate, Lillard has drained 40.0 percent of his 70 attempts through his first four games of the month, with back-to-back sub-40-percent tallies.
