Lillard scored nine points (4-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and tallied four rebounds along with seven assists in a loss to Utah on Wednesday.

Lillard's effort can fairly be considered a dud compared to his usual standard, as he failed to reach double-digit points after hitting that mark in all but one contest last season. He was held without a point for the entire first half and finished by converting just one three-pointer in seven attempts. Lillard did lead Portland with seven assists, but fantasy managers with stock in the sharpshooter will no doubt be expecting much better days ahead.