Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Stuffs stat line in win

Lillard compiled 31 points (9-20 FG, 208 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 13 assists, five rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 122-112 win over the Warriors.

Wednesday's game marked Lillard's sixth double-double of the season. DAngelo Russell wasn't able to contain Lillard and McCollum at once, so both guards went for 30 or more points, which is a rarity for the duo. Unfortunately, Lillard and McCollum play a see-saw game of production and its hard to predict who will blow up on any given night. Luckily, their usage rare is almost exactly the same so both guards are rock-solid adds whenever they take the court.