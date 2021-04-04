Lillard delivered 16 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, three rebounds and three steals across 25 minutes in Saturday's win over the Thunder.

Lillard was far from his best version in this game, as he struggled from the floor and only recorded 16 points -- his lowest mark since the opening games of the season when he ended with nine points. However, was coming off five straight appearances with at least 20 points and two games with 30-plus points in a row prior to this performance, so there's a chance this could've been nothing more than an off night for the star point guard.