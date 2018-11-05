Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Subdued performance Sunday
Lillard had 18 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 111-81 victory over Minnesota.
Lillard played well Sunday but was only called upon for short stretches as the Trail Blazers blew this game out very early. Lillard has had a fantastic start to the season and shows no signs of slowing despite this somewhat muted effort. They will face a much tougher opponent in the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, so look for Lillard to get back to his best for that one.
