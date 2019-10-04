Play

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Suffers hamstring injury

Lillard is dealing with a hamstring injury and did not practice Friday, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

The seriousness of the injury is unclear, but the Blazers will presumably be extremely cautious with their star player. He should be considered questionable for Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Nuggets.

