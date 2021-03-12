Lillard recorded 30 points (10-23 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Thursday's 127-121 loss to the Suns.

Lillard made plays all over the court and followed up his brilliant All-Star appearance with another prolific night, but it ultimately wasn't enough against the Suns. He made 23 shot attempts in the game and connected on five three-pointers. Without CJ McCollum, Lillard carries a heavy load but is playing some of the best basketball of his career.