Lillard is listed as questionable for Thursday's tilt against the Cavaliers with a left ankle sprain.
Lillard hasn't missed a game since Dec. 3 but is at risk of missing Thursday's contest with a sprained ankle. If he were to sit out, Anfernee Simons would take over as the No. 1 option while Shaedon Sharpe and Gary Payton (ankle) could see extended run.
