Lillard finished with 25 points (7-20 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes in Saturday's 107-95 win over the Rockets.

After four straight 30-plus-point scoring performances, Lillard cooled off a bit during the Blazers' weekend back-to-back set. He totaled 49 points between the two contests while shooting 38.2 percent from the field, but he made up for the downturn in efficiency Saturday by reaching double figures in the assists column for the fifth time this season while also chipping in on the defensive end.