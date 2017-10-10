Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Tallies 14 points in Monday's win
Lillard provided 14 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Monday's 97-83 preseason win over the Kings.
Lillard had erupted for 35 points a night earlier, and although Monday's results couldn't come close to matching that output, they still represented his fourth double-digit scoring effort in as many exhibitions. The All-Star guard should be in for another prolific season while once again serving as the primary source of offense on the Trail Blazers, although he's expected to get plenty of help from talented teammates C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic, who's been outstanding this preseason and appears exceedingly comfortable heading into his first full campaign in Portland.
