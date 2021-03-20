Lillard recorded 31 points (10-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists and three rebounds Friday in a 125-119 win versus Dallas.

Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 63 points, with the former actually serving as a second scoring option. The trend was rather prevalent earlier this season but should not restrict him under any circumstances. After all, Lillard averaged an unmatched 39.0 points and made all 31 of his free-throw attempts across the Trail Blazers' past three games (all of which McCollum played).