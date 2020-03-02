Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Targeting Wednesday return
Lillard (groin), who has already been ruled out Monday against Orlando, is targeting a return Wednesday against the Wizards, Shams Charania told Stadium.
Lillard hasn't played since Feb. 12 due to a groin injury -- a span of six games -- but it sounds like he's planning to return Wednesday against Washington, assuming he's given the green light by Portland's medical staff. If he does take the court, it's possible Lillard could face a minutes restriction as the Trail Blazers look to ease him back into action. Prior to getting hurt, the point guard posted averages of 29.5 points, 7.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 37.0 minutes per game.
